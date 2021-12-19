Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $578.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) to report $578.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $589.90 million and the lowest is $569.40 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne reported sales of $556.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full-year sales of $2.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $545.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.27 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 52.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AJRD. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 17,684 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 26.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 530,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,596,000 after buying an additional 110,426 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 3.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 55,504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the second quarter worth about $511,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. increased its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 141.0% during the second quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 40,761 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 23,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AJRD traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.15. 1,563,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,017. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.66 and its 200-day moving average is $44.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 0.40. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $53.53.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

