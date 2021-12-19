Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 487,600 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the November 15th total of 400,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 297,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AOIFF shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Africa Oil in a research report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Africa Oil from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Africa Oil from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Africa Oil stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.31. Africa Oil has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.73.

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter.

About Africa Oil

Africa Oil Corp. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties. It focuses on producing and development assets in deep-water offshore Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. The firm’s portfolio of exploration assets are located in Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

