ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AGESY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.
Shares of AGESY stock traded down $0.89 on Tuesday, reaching $49.80. 14,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,886. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.74. ageas SA/NV has a one year low of $45.17 and a one year high of $67.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.11.
About ageas SA/NV
ageas SA/NV engages in the provision of life and non-life insurance, investments, and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Belgium, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The Belgium segment offers life and non-life products to private individuals and small to medium enterprises under the name of AG insurance.
