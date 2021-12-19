ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AGESY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of AGESY stock traded down $0.89 on Tuesday, reaching $49.80. 14,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,886. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.74. ageas SA/NV has a one year low of $45.17 and a one year high of $67.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.11.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 5.19%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ageas SA/NV will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About ageas SA/NV

ageas SA/NV engages in the provision of life and non-life insurance, investments, and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Belgium, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The Belgium segment offers life and non-life products to private individuals and small to medium enterprises under the name of AG insurance.

