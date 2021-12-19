AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) & BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Financial Review

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) and AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get BlackRock Capital Investment alerts:

28.8% of BlackRock Capital Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.3% of AgileThought shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of BlackRock Capital Investment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares BlackRock Capital Investment and AgileThought’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Capital Investment 144.50% 6.36% 3.97% AgileThought N/A -45.95% -8.87%

Volatility and Risk

BlackRock Capital Investment has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AgileThought has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for BlackRock Capital Investment and AgileThought, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock Capital Investment 0 0 1 0 3.00 AgileThought 0 0 1 0 3.00

BlackRock Capital Investment presently has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.09%. Given BlackRock Capital Investment’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BlackRock Capital Investment is more favorable than AgileThought.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BlackRock Capital Investment and AgileThought’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Capital Investment $67.12 million 4.31 -$103.85 million $0.87 4.49 AgileThought N/A N/A -$110,000.00 N/A N/A

AgileThought has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BlackRock Capital Investment.

Summary

BlackRock Capital Investment beats AgileThought on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation. It provides financing in the form of equity, mezzanine and debt investments with an investment size ranging from $10 million to $50 million.

AgileThought Company Profile

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. was formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company intends to focus on Mexican target businesses (or nonMexican target businesses with a significant presence in Mexico).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.