Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.53) Per Share

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.53) for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.40) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.28) EPS.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.78.

NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $33.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.75 and its 200 day moving average is $46.95. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $29.21 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.52.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by $0.09. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.43) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,082,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $445,400,000 after purchasing an additional 203,105 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,974,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $329,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,607 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,983,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,405,000 after acquiring an additional 22,811 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,970,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,570,000 after purchasing an additional 237,469 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,537,000 after purchasing an additional 324,292 shares during the period.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.