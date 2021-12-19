Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Short Interest Update

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the November 15th total of 2,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 1,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $297.76 per share, for a total transaction of $499,939.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,348,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,566,277,000 after acquiring an additional 232,987 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,086,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,205,963,000 after purchasing an additional 628,329 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 8.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,711,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,218,508,000 after purchasing an additional 571,313 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,406,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,384,551,000 after purchasing an additional 109,712 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $926,585,000 after purchasing an additional 75,068 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $4.82 on Friday, hitting $298.33. 1,768,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,506. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1-year low of $245.75 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $296.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.56%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.24.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

