Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,760,000 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the November 15th total of 15,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $157.91 on Friday. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $129.71 and a 52 week high of $219.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $100.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.07.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 102.24% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total value of $3,227,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.29, for a total value of $4,032,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,234,824 shares of company stock valued at $225,690,091. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its stake in Airbnb by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its stake in Airbnb by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Airbnb by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ABNB shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Airbnb from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Airbnb in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.95.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

