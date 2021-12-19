Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Now Covered by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Airgain from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Airgain from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Airgain from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Airgain in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Airgain from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Shares of Airgain stock opened at $11.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.78 million, a P/E ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.87. Airgain has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $29.50.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $15.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 million. Airgain had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Airgain will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James K. Sims purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $57,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James K. Sims purchased 9,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $101,860.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 16,000 shares of company stock worth $162,231 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Airgain by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Airgain by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Airgain by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 278,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Airgain by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Airgain by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. 55.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

