Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Short Interest Update

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the November 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Airports of Thailand Public stock opened at $17.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.51 and a 200 day moving average of $19.32. Airports of Thailand Public has a 12 month low of $16.76 and a 12 month high of $26.00.

Airports of Thailand Public Co Ltd. engages in the operation of airport and hotel. It operates through the Airport Business and Hotel Business segments. It also manages Suvarnabhumi Airport (BKK), Don Mueang Airport (DMK), Chiang Mai (CNX), Hat Yai (HDY), Phuket (HKT), and Mae Fah Luang – Chiang Rai.

