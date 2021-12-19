Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.11.

ALK has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

In other news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $296,107.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $96,696.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,175 shares of company stock valued at $762,033 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 266.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 78.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 10,833.3% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 47.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 5,716.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $50.03. 3,780,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,802,505. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Alaska Air Group has a twelve month low of $46.26 and a twelve month high of $74.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 312.69 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.53.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 178.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

