Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, an increase of 31.7% from the November 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Approximately 13.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock opened at $1.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.00. Allied Esports Entertainment has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $4.31.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Allied Esports Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 63.29% and a net margin of 1,245.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allied Esports Entertainment will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Knighted Pastures Llc acquired 489,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $881,906.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Adam J. Pliska sold 106,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total value of $204,855.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 909,007 shares of company stock valued at $1,659,845. Insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Allied Esports Entertainment by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 571,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 54,091 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Allied Esports Entertainment by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 30,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. 3.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

About Allied Esports Entertainment

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, gaming & entertainment and E-sports. The Poker, gaming & entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT).

