Alpha Teknova, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on December 22nd (NASDAQ:TKNO)

Alpha Teknova’s (NASDAQ:TKNO) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, December 22nd. Alpha Teknova had issued 6,000,000 shares in its IPO on June 25th. The total size of the offering was $96,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. After the end of Alpha Teknova’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TKNO. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Alpha Teknova from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpha Teknova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Alpha Teknova stock opened at $19.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.34. The company has a current ratio of 17.90, a quick ratio of 17.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alpha Teknova has a fifty-two week low of $16.28 and a fifty-two week high of $30.89.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). On average, equities research analysts predict that Alpha Teknova will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKNO. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova in the second quarter worth approximately $2,146,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Alpha Teknova during the second quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in Alpha Teknova during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,441,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Alpha Teknova during the second quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Teknova during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,231,000. 23.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpha Teknova

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

