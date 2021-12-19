Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Financial Avengers Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Financial Avengers Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,636 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 8.3% of Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% in the third quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 6.0% in the third quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 106 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% in the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,389,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% in the third quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,359,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,856.06 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,699.00 and a 52 week high of $3,037.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,904.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,770.82.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total value of $139,013.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $1,726,074.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,969 shares of company stock worth $525,518,971 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on GOOG shares. UBS Group started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,203.55.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

