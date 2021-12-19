AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$29.23.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC lifted their price objective on AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AltaGas in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$32.00 price objective on shares of AltaGas in a report on Friday.

ALA stock traded up C$0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$26.92. 1,753,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,934. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$25.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$25.59. The firm has a market cap of C$7.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.33. AltaGas has a twelve month low of C$18.26 and a twelve month high of C$27.09.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$831.99 million. As a group, analysts predict that AltaGas will post 1.8200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.02%.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

