AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target Raised to C$30.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ALA. Scotiabank boosted their target price on AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating on shares of AltaGas in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of AltaGas in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AltaGas from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a C$30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$29.32.

ALA opened at C$26.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$25.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.59. AltaGas has a twelve month low of C$18.26 and a twelve month high of C$27.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.33, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of C$7.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.36.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$831.99 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that AltaGas will post 1.8200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. AltaGas’s payout ratio is 64.02%.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

