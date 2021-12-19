AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from C$30.00 to C$31.00. The stock traded as high as C$27.09 and last traded at C$27.07, with a volume of 696638 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$26.60.

ALA has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AltaGas in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.00 price objective on shares of AltaGas in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AltaGas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$29.32.

Get AltaGas alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.33, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$25.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$25.59.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$831.99 million. As a group, analysts expect that AltaGas Ltd. will post 1.8200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.02%.

AltaGas Company Profile (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.