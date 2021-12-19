ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.00.

ALXO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on ALX Oncology from $83.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on ALX Oncology from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In related news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $450,385.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $1,242,146.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 582,304 shares of company stock valued at $18,434,842 in the last three months. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 33.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,867,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,627,000 after purchasing an additional 970,252 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,549,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,738,000 after acquiring an additional 192,610 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,366,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,950,000 after acquiring an additional 114,456 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,263,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,114,000 after acquiring an additional 14,465 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,054,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,681,000 after acquiring an additional 127,438 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALXO traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.89. 1,816,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,801. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.33. ALX Oncology has a 12-month low of $21.81 and a 12-month high of $97.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 3.48.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.13). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

