ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.00.
ALXO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on ALX Oncology from $83.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on ALX Oncology from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.
In related news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $450,385.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $1,242,146.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 582,304 shares of company stock valued at $18,434,842 in the last three months. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
ALXO traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.89. 1,816,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,801. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.33. ALX Oncology has a 12-month low of $21.81 and a 12-month high of $97.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 3.48.
ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.13). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ALX Oncology Company Profile
ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.
