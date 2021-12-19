Amalgamated Bank Lowers Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,041 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $19,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $229.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $226.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.82. The firm has a market cap of $96.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.74. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.31 and a 52 week high of $241.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $247.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.57.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $467,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total value of $3,646,404.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,767 shares of company stock valued at $28,451,649 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

