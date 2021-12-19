Amalgamated Bank Lowers Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $12,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 650.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 36.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Moody’s in the second quarter worth approximately $359,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Moody’s by 2.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 351,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,435,000 after acquiring an additional 7,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 2.7% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 9,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCO. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.18.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.82, for a total value of $181,848.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total transaction of $71,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,837 shares of company stock worth $715,888 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $393.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $387.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $375.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $261.38 and a 12 month high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

