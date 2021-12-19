Amalgamated Bank Reduces Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,450 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in FedEx were worth $14,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 125.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 72.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $250.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $216.34 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.14.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.94%.

FedEx announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

FDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital cut their target price on FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a $369.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.36.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

