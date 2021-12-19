Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,795 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 159,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,795 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $17,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 15,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $6,010,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Disimone bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.21 per share, with a total value of $97,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and have sold 158,965 shares valued at $16,323,313. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV opened at $103.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $68.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.06 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FISV. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.05.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

