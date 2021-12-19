Amalgamated Bank Sells 960 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $12,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 66.7% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 185.0% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $510.15.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total value of $951,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $2,159,185. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROP opened at $475.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $478.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $474.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $365.23 and a 12-month high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.35%.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

