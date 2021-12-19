Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by First American Bank

First American Bank increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.0% of First American Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. First American Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $35,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,727,219 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $112,586,869,000 after purchasing an additional 112,965 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,640,401,000 after purchasing an additional 338,793 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,963,398 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $54,916,643,000 after purchasing an additional 89,867 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,446,833 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,139,577,000 after purchasing an additional 135,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,749,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $23,148,269,000 after acquiring an additional 146,139 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,100.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,178.80.

AMZN opened at $3,400.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,452.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,432.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,881.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,246 shares of company stock worth $292,597,631. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

