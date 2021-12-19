Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Boosted by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,717 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.8% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $41,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 492,449.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,741 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $4,445,652,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 277.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 615,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,118,539,000 after purchasing an additional 452,800 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,640,401,000 after purchasing an additional 338,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,544.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 260,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $896,695,000 after purchasing an additional 244,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,400.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.52, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,452.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,432.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,881.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,178.80.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,246 shares of company stock valued at $292,597,631. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.