AMB Financial (OTCMKTS:AMFC) and Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Head-To-Head Contrast

AMB Financial (OTCMKTS:AMFC) and Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.6% of AMB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of Western New England Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 37.7% of AMB Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Western New England Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for AMB Financial and Western New England Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Western New England Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00

Western New England Bancorp has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential downside of 4.49%. Given Western New England Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Western New England Bancorp is more favorable than AMB Financial.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AMB Financial and Western New England Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMB Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Western New England Bancorp $92.13 million 2.19 $11.22 million $0.95 9.37

Western New England Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than AMB Financial.

Risk & Volatility

AMB Financial has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western New England Bancorp has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AMB Financial and Western New England Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMB Financial N/A N/A N/A Western New England Bancorp 24.24% 10.09% 0.92%

Summary

Western New England Bancorp beats AMB Financial on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AMB Financial

AMB Financial Corp. is a holding company of American Community Bank of Indiana, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm offers personal and business banking. It also involves in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and using such deposits to originate residential and commercial mortgage loans as well as other types of consumer and commercial loans. The company was founded on November 23, 1993 and is headquartered in St. John, IN.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Westfield, MA.

