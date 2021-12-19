AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Trading 16% Higher

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) shares traded up 16% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.77 and last traded at $28.37. 1,084,593 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 117,387,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.45.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMC. Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Macquarie cut AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wedbush cut AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.44 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $12.08.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.22 and a 200 day moving average of $41.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.28.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.70) earnings per share. AMC Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 538.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMC Entertainment news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 18,316 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total transaction of $565,231.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin M. Connor sold 25,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $1,032,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,272,880 shares of company stock valued at $47,543,540. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 4,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 25.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.