American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.72 Per Share

Dec 19th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) will post earnings of ($1.72) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.39) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.08). American Airlines Group posted earnings of ($3.86) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full-year earnings of ($8.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.75) to ($8.36). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to $2.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($5.54) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.92.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 617,274 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $12,666,000 after purchasing an additional 10,201 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,422 shares of the airline’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $522,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,200 shares of the airline’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $16.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.31. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $26.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.66.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

