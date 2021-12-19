American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Stake Boosted by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,108,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 160.4% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,719,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in American Tower by 4.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter worth approximately $2,145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT opened at $278.86 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $127.00 billion, a PE ratio of 50.70, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.03.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 95.27%.

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.14.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

