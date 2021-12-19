American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Receives $14.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMWL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Well from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Well from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Shares of AMWL traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $6.43. 5,715,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,130,137. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.11. American Well has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. American Well had a negative net margin of 74.38% and a negative return on equity of 14.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Well will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Kurt Knight sold 25,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $160,011.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 6,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $39,547.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 468,064 shares of company stock worth $4,184,614. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMWL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Well by 286.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,328,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397,807 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Well by 149.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,669,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,957,000 after purchasing an additional 8,191,212 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in American Well by 409.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,931,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,807 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in American Well by 198.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,318,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in American Well by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,998,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

