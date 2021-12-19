AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,361 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.10.

In related news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 69,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total value of $9,736,820.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $208,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,602 shares of company stock worth $22,038,216. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $139.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $106.96 and a one year high of $145.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.05.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.05%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

