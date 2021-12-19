AMG National Trust Bank Grows Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 155.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Newmont were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 23,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,930,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,530,797,000 after purchasing an additional 253,225 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Newmont by 18.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 102,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after buying an additional 16,255 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Newmont by 15.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,723,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,612,000 after buying an additional 358,368 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 20.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 234,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,754,000 after buying an additional 40,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $59.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $47.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.05. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Newmont to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

In other Newmont news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $522,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,695. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

