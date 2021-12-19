AMG National Trust Bank Increases Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 573.3% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.13.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $177,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $520,653. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power stock opened at $86.54 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $91.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.88 and a 200-day moving average of $85.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

