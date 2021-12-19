Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $181.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.40% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Analog Devices is riding on the strength across consumer, industrial and automotive markets. Solid demand for high-performance analog as well as mixed signal solutions is a tailwind. Strong momentum across electric vehicle space on the back of its robust Battery Management System solutions is a positive. Increasing power design wins are other positives. Solid momentum of HEV platform across cabin electronics ecosystem remains a tailwind. The company remains positive about the growth prospects associated with its Maxim acquisition which has bolstered its position in the high-performance semiconductor space. It also remains optimistic about the growth opportunities related to 5G. However, weak momentum across major applications and leveraged balance sheet are concerns. The stock has underperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis.<“

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.30.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $170.11 on Friday. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $141.31 and a 1-year high of $191.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.27 and a 200 day moving average of $171.50. The firm has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a PE ratio of 46.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 8,001 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $164.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,320,004.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total transaction of $1,557,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,636 shares of company stock worth $6,940,012. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 113.3% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 184.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Analog Devices (ADI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.