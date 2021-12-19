Analysts Anticipate BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) to Post -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) will report ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for BlackBerry’s earnings. BlackBerry reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 400%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, December 21st.

On average, analysts expect that BlackBerry will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BlackBerry.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.28 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 83.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BB. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on BlackBerry from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

In other BlackBerry news, insider Nita C. White-Ivy sold 8,029 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Saturday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $81,012.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 3,722 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $34,986.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,463,375 shares of company stock worth $27,052,720. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quilter Plc grew its position in BlackBerry by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in BlackBerry by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 16,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its position in BlackBerry by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in BlackBerry by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in BlackBerry by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. 45.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BB stock opened at $9.17 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.28. BlackBerry has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $28.77.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

