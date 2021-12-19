Analysts Anticipate Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) will post $1.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Crane’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.02. Crane posted earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crane will report full year earnings of $6.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Crane.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.61 million. Crane had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 22.61%. Crane’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CR. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crane to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crane has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.20.

Shares of CR opened at $96.01 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.87. Crane has a twelve month low of $72.47 and a twelve month high of $108.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.82%.

In other Crane news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total transaction of $209,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,880,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $358,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,943 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Crane by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,215,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $115,205,000 after buying an additional 596,451 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Crane in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,516,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crane by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,971,723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $182,128,000 after purchasing an additional 280,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Crane by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 997,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $94,552,000 after purchasing an additional 273,292 shares in the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

