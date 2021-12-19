Analysts Anticipate Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.12 Million

Brokerages expect Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) to announce $26.12 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.00 million and the highest is $28.37 million. Heron Therapeutics posted sales of $20.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full year sales of $91.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $89.69 million to $93.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $152.22 million, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $172.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $23.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.04 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 264.58% and a negative return on equity of 128.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of Heron Therapeutics stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,596,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,407. The stock has a market cap of $983.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.78. Heron Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.23 and a 52 week high of $22.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 557.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,600,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,109,000 after buying an additional 1,357,037 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 37.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,510,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,981 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 131.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,601,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,125,000 after purchasing an additional 908,890 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 9.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,319,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,643,000 after purchasing an additional 828,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,819,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,233,000 after acquiring an additional 755,397 shares during the last quarter.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

