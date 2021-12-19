Analysts Anticipate Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.39 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) will announce $6.39 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.84 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.13 billion. Lithia Motors posted sales of $3.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 62.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full-year sales of $22.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.22 billion to $23.36 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $26.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.85 billion to $31.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.30 by $1.91. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis.

LAD has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $399.71.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total value of $74,933.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 330.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lithia Motors stock traded up $1.73 on Friday, hitting $286.25. The stock had a trading volume of 884,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,903. Lithia Motors has a twelve month low of $272.76 and a twelve month high of $417.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $310.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

