Analysts Anticipate Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $464.41 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) to post sales of $464.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $458.10 million and the highest is $474.00 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities posted sales of $423.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full year sales of $1.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 24.83%. The company had revenue of $452.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

MAA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.46.

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $101,059.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total transaction of $1,883,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,463 shares of company stock valued at $3,010,959 in the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after buying an additional 21,688 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.5% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 12,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $220.14 on Thursday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a one year low of $122.15 and a one year high of $224.86. The company has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.02, a PEG ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $205.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.0875 per share. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 109.92%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

