Analysts Anticipate Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $35.40 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) will announce sales of $35.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sunlight Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $38.79 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st.
On average, analysts expect that Sunlight Financial will report full-year sales of $117.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $111.60 million to $122.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $162.86 million, with estimates ranging from $152.40 million to $173.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sunlight Financial.
Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20).
NYSE SUNL opened at $3.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.89. Sunlight Financial has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $16.66.
In other Sunlight Financial news, CEO Matthew Potere acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $86,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Timothy Parsons acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $41,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,930,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,545,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,862,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,560,000. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.14% of the company’s stock.
About Sunlight Financial
Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.
