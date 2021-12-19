Analysts Anticipate Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $35.40 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) will announce sales of $35.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sunlight Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $38.79 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Sunlight Financial will report full-year sales of $117.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $111.60 million to $122.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $162.86 million, with estimates ranging from $152.40 million to $173.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sunlight Financial.

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Sunlight Financial from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sunlight Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sunlight Financial from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.83.

NYSE SUNL opened at $3.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.89. Sunlight Financial has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $16.66.

In other Sunlight Financial news, CEO Matthew Potere acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $86,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Timothy Parsons acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $41,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,930,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,545,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,862,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,560,000. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

About Sunlight Financial

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

