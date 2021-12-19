Analysts Anticipate Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) to Announce $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.50. Tilly’s posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 58.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tilly’s.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $206.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.02 million. Tilly’s had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 34.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Tilly’s from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

NYSE:TLYS opened at $14.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $451.66 million, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.21. Tilly’s has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $17.80.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th.

In other Tilly’s news, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Henry sold 33,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $533,064.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,161 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,886. 28.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. 61.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tilly’s (TLYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.