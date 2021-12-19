Analysts Anticipate Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $302.65 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) will announce sales of $302.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $303.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $301.74 million. Viavi Solutions reported sales of $299.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Viavi Solutions.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 19.51% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $326.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $38,367.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 2,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $39,942.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,096 shares of company stock worth $528,401. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,985,457 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $441,244,000 after purchasing an additional 258,938 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 4.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,819,432 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $311,957,000 after acquiring an additional 822,231 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 3.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,032,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,944,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 1.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,029,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,423,000 after acquiring an additional 62,969 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 4.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,939,779 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,576,000 after acquiring an additional 157,143 shares during the period. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.69. The company had a trading volume of 9,137,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,760. Viavi Solutions has a 12-month low of $13.83 and a 12-month high of $18.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -151.73 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.68 and its 200 day moving average is $16.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

