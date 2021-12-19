Analysts Expect AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to Announce $0.76 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for AT&T’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.84. AT&T reported earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AT&T will report full year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $4.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AT&T.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on T. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.30.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in AT&T by 31.0% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 52,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 12,513 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its position in AT&T by 1.8% during the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 69,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in AT&T by 4.6% during the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in AT&T by 3.0% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 24,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,731,000. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

T stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.78. 107,893,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,312,805. The company has a market cap of $169.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. AT&T has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $33.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,733.48%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AT&T (T)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.