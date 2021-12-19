Analysts Expect Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.42 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) will report $2.42 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.73 billion and the lowest is $2.18 billion. Eastman Chemical reported sales of $2.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full year sales of $10.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.97 billion to $10.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.29 billion to $10.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,041,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,872,845,000 after buying an additional 238,735 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,628,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $778,386,000 after buying an additional 322,315 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,677,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,120,000 after buying an additional 25,673 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,407,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,484,000 after buying an additional 40,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 0.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,377,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,502,000 after buying an additional 11,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $118.68. 2,120,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.51. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $96.27 and a 1 year high of $130.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.72%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

