Analysts Expect Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) to Announce -$0.50 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) to post earnings per share of ($0.50) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exagen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.49). Exagen posted earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exagen will report full year earnings of ($1.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($1.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Exagen.

Get Exagen alerts:

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.04. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 48.16%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XGN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Exagen from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Exagen stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.12. 90,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,070. The firm has a market cap of $179.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 14.62, a quick ratio of 14.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.80 and a 200 day moving average of $13.11. Exagen has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $24.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exagen by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Exagen by 105.1% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exagen in the second quarter valued at about $153,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Exagen by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exagen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exagen (XGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.