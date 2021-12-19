Analysts Expect Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $98.56 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) will announce sales of $98.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $98.20 million to $98.93 million. Rattler Midstream posted sales of $109.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full-year sales of $395.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $395.40 million to $395.43 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $395.20 million, with estimates ranging from $349.21 million to $441.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Rattler Midstream.

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $96.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.61 million. Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 9.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Rattler Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rattler Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

NASDAQ RTLR traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,824. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 3.89. Rattler Midstream has a 1-year low of $9.21 and a 1-year high of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.20%. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is 119.05%.

In related news, Director Steven E. West sold 18,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $208,467.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTLR. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 793.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,266,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,752,000 after buying an additional 2,013,028 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 27.4% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,065,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,254,000 after buying an additional 444,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 201.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 306,594 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 14.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,757,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,189,000 after acquiring an additional 219,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 280.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 279,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 205,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rattler Midstream (RTLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.