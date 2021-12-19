Analysts Issue Forecasts for First Foundation Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of First Foundation in a research note issued on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.36. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Foundation’s FY2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Get First Foundation alerts:

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $89.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.52 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 14.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $24.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.08. First Foundation has a fifty-two week low of $19.01 and a fifty-two week high of $29.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 9,461 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $396,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. 65.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Foundation

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.