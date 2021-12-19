Analysts Issue Forecasts for Phillips 66’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:PSX)

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Phillips 66 in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $6.91 for the year. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.33 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS.

PSX has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.07.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $71.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.66. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $94.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.41.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,181,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,705,821,000 after purchasing an additional 231,139 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,064,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,923,398,000 after purchasing an additional 649,223 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,583,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,538,864,000 after purchasing an additional 501,467 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,654,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $534,583,000 after purchasing an additional 195,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,626,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $534,094,000 after acquiring an additional 402,779 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently -320.00%.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

