Analysts Set Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Target Price at $87.08

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.08.

Several research firms have commented on CTSH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

In other news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $201,202.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,328 shares of company stock worth $737,719. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTSH. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 593 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTSH opened at $84.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.44. The company has a market capitalization of $44.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $66.19 and a 1-year high of $85.94.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

