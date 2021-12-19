Analysts Set Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Price Target at $46.00

Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Genmab A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.50 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Genmab A/S stock opened at $37.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.88 and a 200-day moving average of $43.40. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $49.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.20, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 36.35%. The business had revenue of $366.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMAB. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 285.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 40.8% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 36.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 23.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Genmab A/S during the third quarter worth $73,000. 7.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.