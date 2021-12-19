Analysts Set JCDecaux SA (EPA:DEC) Price Target at €22.62

Shares of JCDecaux SA (EPA:DEC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €22.62 ($25.41).

A number of research firms have commented on DEC. UBS Group set a €16.40 ($18.43) price target on JCDecaux in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays set a €23.80 ($26.74) price target on JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.20 ($27.19) price target on JCDecaux in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

EPA:DEC opened at €21.58 ($24.25) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €23.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is €23.36. JCDecaux has a 52 week low of €27.02 ($30.36) and a 52 week high of €36.90 ($41.46).

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

